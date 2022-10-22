Entertainment

Latto hails Cardi B and Yung Miami for balancing motherhood and rapping

Being a mother is always a tough job, but even more so when you have to worry about feeding the baby, getting your kids to school, and releasing your next music project.

The Ohio native is setting the record straight by saying parenthood isn’t a barrier to success.

Latto paid tribute to female rappers who manage to balance their career and family life. Indeed, she hailed in the podcast Caresha Pleaseits host Yung Miamia member of City Girls and Cardi B.

Moreover, this is not the first time that she has supported women as an artist, since she has joined forces with Planned Parenthood in August to defend the right to abortion. Moreover, the interpreter of “Big Energy” spoke about his busy schedule and the importance of a good work-life balance.

I really salute you“, she said in Miami. “I always use you and Cardi as an example. You know how they always try to make it look like, ‘Oh, no. You can’t have a baby yet. It’s not possible, you’re going to slow down. ‘Miami didn’t stop. Cardi didn’t stop. You rewrote history for us…

Also, although the artist has no children of her own, she said that a child “is not too far…“. I’m ready… I’m not going to lie. Maybe in a year or two.”

Cardi B, after coming across Latto’s intervention, did not fail to respond to him in the most benevolent way possible.

