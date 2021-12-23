Laughing, celebrating birthdays, drinking alcohol, and speaking out loud in public in North Korea for 11 days: under penalty of arrest. Here because

Forbidden for 11 days laughing, celebrating birthdays, drinking alcohol, and even talking loudly in public: la North Korea thus celebrates the 10th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, father of the current supreme leader Kim Jong Un who, from the prohibition of jeans and long hair to that of leather coats, has always faithfully followed in his footsteps. The anniversary of the death of Jong Il, and that of his father Kim Il Sung are celebrated every year in Pyongyang, but for the tenth anniversary the celebrations have been extended by one day, the bans increased and the penalties for offenders tightened.

“During the mourning period, we cannot drink alcohol, laugh or engage in recreational activities,” he told the Korean service. Radio free Asia a resident of the city of Sinuiju, bordering China along the Yalu River. “Even if a family member dies during the period of mourning, it is not allowed to speak aloud during the funeral and the body must be buried immediately after” – tells another resident to Rfa – “and It is also forbidden to celebrate one’s birthday, if it falls during the period of mourning “. Any excess, including drinking and the use of substances, is prohibited.

“In the past, many people were caught drinking or smoking during the mourning period – said a resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae – they were arrested and treated as political prisoners and the police were told this year to pay particular attention to the ‘identify and punish offenders, keeping watch night and day without rest ”. Among the contestable ‘crimes’ that of “spoiling the atmosphere of collective mourning”. In short, “the living are punished to honor the dead”, ventures an anonymous source. Kim Jong Il, the leader whose memory is celebrated, succeeded his father, the founder of the nation Kim Il Sung, on his death in 1994. He then ruled the country until his death, which occurred from a heart attack, at 69. years, in 2011, and was later replaced by his son, current leader Kim Jong Un.