Laughter and applause in San Francesco for Leo Ortolani and his ‘Blue sunset’

You are ready? Is back! This morning (October 31st) at Lucca Comics and Games the complex of San Francesco featured one of the most anticipated and loved authors of comics fans: Leo Ortolani – Rat Man’s father – who premiered his new grapich novel, Sunset blue.

Blu Tramonto (Feltrinelli) is the third comic created by the author in collaboration with Asi – Italian Space Agency after There is room for everyone (published by Panini Comics in 2017) e Moon 2069 (published instead by the same Feltrinelli Comics in 2019).

Photo 2 of 2



The protagonist of the new book is an astronaut on a mission in space with the only company of a hallucination from the face – think – of Nicolas Cage: and finding life far from Earth, on a red planet but with a blue sunset, it will completely change his.

The event was also attended Licia Troisi And Fabrizio Zucchini from Italian Space Agency: “A comic in which there is a lot of sense of hope, and I didn’t even do it on purpose – said Ortolani – Most likely after the period we spent I needed to convey to my audience this, hope, desire to go come on”.

As always, a lot of irony and also a pinch of romance: in the grapich novel, in fact, a love story with a ‘queen of Mars’ is born. “You thought I did a popular science book, right? Instead it’s a Harmony, ”the cartoonist joked.

Ortolani said he had a lot of fun drawing this comic in collaboration with Asi, and the reason is a bit bizarre: “Finally I didn’t have to design spaceships and space bases. I wasted whole days drawing cables, cables, buttons, buttons on the boards. How beautiful will Mars be? You draw a line and there is a planet. You’ve practically finished the book. Same problem when I drew comics set in the west: have you ever thought about how difficult it is to draw a running horse? If you make a mistake in drawing the position of a leg, you make a mistake ”.

Loading... Advertisements

“Nicolas Cage was only supposed to be in the comic for a gag, then I actually left him there for the whole story – Ortolani said – Why him? Because he always believes in every film he made, always solves everything. It is a symbol. Among other things, he is a great lover of comics, it would be nice to let him have Sunset Blue. And then, who knows, maybe a good movie on Netflix… ”.

The graphic novel is, like all Ortolani’s works, in black and white: “With black and white I can express myself better and I like the shades I can create better. My brother is a great colourist – he said – he knows how to make drawings come alive … too bad it takes him thirty years to finish a job, if I gave him Blue Sunset he would have finished it when we would have really gone to Mars “.

“To quote, in space I would not go ‘not even slaughtered’. A very long journey and then up there it is not like you will find the spa: it is very cold, unbreathable air. It would be nice, however, if there was life beyond us – he said – Man’s primary need is to explore places, to go further and further away. There are those who speak of Mars as an ‘alternative planet’ because we are destroying ours: in reality we are destroying ourselves. The Earth, even at the cost of making millions of years go by, will always be able to find its own balance. We are the doomed ones: when I drew Dinosaurs I found that they didn’t actually die from that famous asteroid, they died from too much carbon dioxide emissions. When the seas became acid then it was a domino, 95 percent of the animal species that populated the Earth died. Even insects, to say, they never die. And it is something that makes us reflect “.

“2022 still has blank pages for me, without programs, and I don’t like it at all – he concluded – I’ll definitely invent something: who knows if after Mars I could also draw Jupiter… “.