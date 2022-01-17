Laughter and poetry with the Clown of the Clowns David Larible at the Menotti Theater in Milan

The show of the greatest classic clown of our time finally arrives in Milan after winning the hearts of thousands of spectators around the world to the point of being called “The clown of records”.

From 26 to 30 January 2022 to the Menotti Theater in Milan the show goes on stage The Clown of Clowns, written, directed and performed by David Larible, unanimously considered the greatest classic clown of our time. A show that has gone around the world, exceeding 200 replicas, from the Teatro Duse in Bologna to the Theater Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo, from the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima (Peru) to the Teatro Vittoria in Rome, from Simon Bolívar in Quito (Ecuador) at the Bellini in Naples and at the Winter Theater in Sochi (Russia) to arrive now for the first time in Milan.

David Larible is perhaps the only living comedian capable of performing both in small theatrical halls and in New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he has been seen from beyond 120,000 people in just one weekend. He worked for twelve years as a soloist in the United States as a star of Circus Barnum, the largest circus show in the world, set up on three tracks. Defined by the press as “the Clown of Clowns”, his great admirers are Francis F. Coppola, Richard Gere, Danny de Vito, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo di Caprio and Sandra Bullock. Woody Allen demanded it for his Gala and Jerry Lewis wanted to perform with him in a television sketch in the original and legendary version of his Telethon. Julia Roberts wanted David to appear in the filming of Ocean’s Eleven. He received from the hands of the Prince Rainier of Monaco the scope Golden Clown, the highest award for any circus performer. And here too he boasts exceptional admirers such as Francesco De Gregori and Nicola Piovani who claimed to have met a few great artists like him.

Poetic and hilarious, melancholy and disruptive, with his character inspired by the Rascal by Chaplin conquers the public thanks to the magic of his comedy. The show is the story of a cleaning man who dreams of becoming a clown, and it succeeds. He arrives on tiptoe, his eyes distracted, his hands in his pockets, but a few gestures transform his pace into an avalanche of fun. Held at bay by a great master of ceremonies, the actor Andrea Ginestra, Larible proposes a unique style of clowning in the world, with musical pieces performed with six instruments and in ten languages, accompanied on the piano by Maestro Mattia Gregorio. In his gags he plays with the great classical myths of Italianness: the prima ballerina, opera, classical music, with passages from Mascagni and Leoncavallo. An unmistakable style that draws from the circus tradition of the clown Augustus and meets Fellini, passing through the Commedia dell’Arte, which make him an ambassador in the world of Italian culture.

In Moscow he is the first foreign artist to whom an entire show has been dedicated, which remained on the bill for two months of full house at the famous Bolschoy Circus. At the Mesoamerican University of Puebla in Mexico he was awarded an honorary degree for “His triumphal international artistic trajectory”. In recent years, his tours have led him to perform in Russia, the United States, Mexico, Argentina. The return to Italy after several months of absence will therefore be an event, an opportunity to indulge in one extraordinary evening of laughter and emotions. A clown for all ages, a well-rounded artist. The circus artist who has obtained the most awards in the world.

From Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 January at 20.00. Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January: 4.30 pm and 8.00 pm. Tickets from € 16.50 to € 32. Info ticketetteria@teatromenotti.org tel. 0282873611. Online shopping on teatromenotti.org.

Teaser https://youtu.be/lWC2GDI7zhA

The show is a Mosaico Errante production, company directed by Alessandro Serena, distributed worldwide by Circo and surroundings.

