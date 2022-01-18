launch and presentation on January 25, 2022

Here we are: Iliad’s fixed network offer is now close to launch. According to what Fibra.Click colleagues said, the French telephone operator has recently communicated the date of presentation of the fixed offer.

In this case, the event of Iliad fissi presentation will be held on Tuesday 25 January 2022 at 09:30, and you can also follow live streaming through the operator’s social channels.

It is probable that, as happened a few years ago on the occasion of the presentation of the launch of Iliad mobile, also in this case Benedetto Levi and the main executives of the French company will take stock of the promotion that will be offered to users.

The operator’s CEO had already explained during the interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that initially Iliad fixed will rely on Open Fiber’s FTTH network, and only later will it pass to the FiberCop network.

In recent days, Iliad’s twitter account has published teasers of the fixed network offer, and heralded a new revolution. Once again, the French telephone operator will focus on tariff transparency and the clarity of promotions. The wait around this reveal and a lot and already in the last few days there have been many users who have asked for explanations on the promotion (or promotions) that will be proposed.