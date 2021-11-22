launch confirmed in December, no other postponements – Nerd4.life

After postponing the release date three times, Analogue Inc. confirmed the launch window of the portable console Analogue Pocket for the next month. The first shipments will start on 13 December.

The confirmation came from a post on the official Analogue blog, where we learn that the first models should arrive at the players’ homes between 14 and 30 December 2021, according to the company’s estimates. Anyone who pre-ordered the console should have already received an email with delivery details and other information.

Announced in 2019, Analogue Pocket is a portable console capable of running all games for Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance, as well as those for Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx via adapters. The console is priced at $ 199 and features a 3.5-inch LCD screen with 1600x1440p resolution and a battery that should provide 6 hours of use.

Pre-orders for the console sold out as soon as they were available in August last year. Initially the launch of the first models was set for the month of May 2020, but was subsequently postponed twice, up to the month of December of this year. The causes of the postponements are attributable to Covid-19 and the scarce availability of microchips, which as we all know are having an impact on the videogame industry in general.