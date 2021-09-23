Launch of iPhone 13 exploited for online scam: loot of $ 69,000 in Bitcoin

The presentation of the new iPhones is one of the most anticipated events of the smartphone market of the year and that of last September 14 dedicated to the iPhone 13 (already arrived in the HDBlog editorial office) is no exception. Like so many users interested in discovering the new models, some enthusiasts have searched for the official Apple streaming on YouTube, unfortunately coming across what turned out to be a unpleasant scam .

The video featured old Tim Cook interviews, no original California Streaming; on the other hand it showed messages with an invitation to connect to the site www.2021.apple.org , envisaging the possibility of immediately double the amount of Bitcoins paid using a specific QR code . Free offer with requested amounts ranging from 0.1 to 20 Bitcoins, which would then have yielded 0.2 to 40 Bitcoins – according to the tempting promise.

There were the conditions to set off the alarm bell, for example, looking at the URL that had very little to do with Apple’s would have been enough – yet the scammers have hit the target, as evidenced by the loot of about $ 69,000 in Bitcoin. The site used for the scam is now down, and probably will remain so, not without first having depleted the pockets of the unfortunate victims.

That the scam has been successful, however, should not be surprising: the target of this kind of scam is always represented by less experienced users, not used to examining all the “boundary” aspects of the web browsing experience, and who leave themselves mislead by the fact that, apparently, there are big names to propose these promotional initiatives – Apple in this case. Of the approximately 16,000 spectators of the fake video, it was enough that a smaller percentage took the bait to decree the success of the fraudulent operation.

However, the promise to return double the amount of Bitcoins paid is a well-established scam scheme, which even the average Internet surfer should recognize and avoid. Eclatante was the case that affected Twitter last year; on that occasion the hackers managed to take control of the Twitter accounts of important public figures and post messages that ensured the return of double the amount paid.