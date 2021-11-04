Launch of NFT inspired by “The Matrix Resurrections”

Source: Adobe / doodlart

Warner Bros has partnered with Nifty, a non-fungible token platform (NFT), to release digital collectibles inspired by “The Matrix Resurrections “, a forthcoming science fiction film, which will premiere in December this year.

Matrix-inspired NFTs

The studio aims to sell 100,000 Matrix-inspired and avatar-themed NFTs, which will go on sale November 30 for $ 50 each.

In mid-December, the owners of Matrix NFT you will be given the option of taking a “Blue Pill” or a “Red Pill”. Taking the blue pill will keep the avatar character in the Matrix, while the other pill will turn him into a resistance fighter. There will reportedly be more challenges and options in the coming months.

Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s, told The Hollywood Reporter: “We really think that the theme of digital identity, of choosing and owning that identity, resonates with the themes of the Matrix franchise.” “It was an opportunity to take what was already a grassroots movement with the NFT avatar and bring it further into the mainstream.”

Other NFT projects

In July, Warner launched a series of NFTs that marked the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” an animated sports comedy starring professional basketball player LeBron James.

Hollywood and the film industry in general have recently seen NFTs as a way to offer unique and exclusive digital arts to supporters. Just yesterday, Quentin Tarantino, a prominent director, unveiled that he will be offering seven uncut scenes from “Pulp Fiction” in the form of digital collectibles.

Some filmmakers even use NFTs as an independent way to finance their projects. For example, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched an NFT project in July, to fund their next animated show, called Stoner Cats..

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– NFTs are changing the film industry

– Half-Billion Dollar ‘Fake’ NFT Sale Becomes Real PR Stunt

– Are there NFTs on Bitcoin?

– CryptoPunk Mistakenly Sells at Over 99% Discount, NFT Sales Plunge Again