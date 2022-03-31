Launch of VIX, the specialized platform for the Hispanic market

With 100 channels and 40 thousand hours of entertainment; VIX debuts today as the free streaming platform that arises from the merger of Televisa and Univisión to serve the Spanish-speaking market.

“Televisa and Univisión come together with a mission that is to create a global streaming service to serve the Spanish-speaking market. And what we are announcing is the launch of that service for tomorrow; in its first version, which is the free version; of which we are in charge and we are super pleased with what we are bringing to the market, because it is a unique offer”, he highlighted. Raphael Urbina, Executive Vice President and General Manager AVOD VIX; who with Luis ArvizuVP Digital, detailed to MILLENNIUM aspects of the platform they are presenting.

When specifying the characteristics of the VIX platform, the executive highlighted that it is unique, “first because it is well differentiated from what exists in traditional television; Well, we are not simply trying to replicate streaming TV, we are making a commitment to specific content for streaming, in which there are obviously many soap operas, but there will also be series, movies and live sports. All this in a free and super easy to use streaming platform, whether you want content on demand or content on more linear channels that look traditional but are actually streaming”.

Explaining what elements they consider to integrate their content, Urbina explained: “Obviously, the Televisa-Univisión merger comes from the fact that this is a global market and we need to join efforts to launch a product. And the library and the collection of Televisa in its 70 years is a super important part of the offer; obviously in traditional television we don’t have the capacity to offer all that content at the same time. But on the platform we will start with 40,000 hours of on-demand content and more than 100 channels” that will be nurtured taking as “the backbone the content of Televisa; in addition to the fact that we are adding a lot of third-party content in terms of series, movies, independents, blockbusters from different production companies such as Disney”.

And added that the news and sports part will be a very important differentiator for your platform, which is why he advanced: “We are creating channels specifically for this platform, we will have a 24/7 news channel that Univision is preparing in the United States; another is in Mexico and is being produced by Noticieros Televisa; We are also working on another 24/7 sports news program, which will be the center of our coverage of the Qatar World Cup, of which we will have 40 games, which will obviously be another great differentiator”.

Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez, Mario Vargas Llosa and María Dueñas, their partners

The second part of the platform launch, VIX+is planned for the second half of the year and the intention is to offer a service focused on the target market.

“It is one thing to make content in Spanish and another to understand the culture of each of the markets we are targeting and for consumers to see their culture reflected in that content. We think this is going to be a very, very strong differential for Vix and Vix Plus; and to achieve the goal we have partnered with the main content creators in the Spanish-speaking world, Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez, Mario Vargas Llosa and María Dueñas; we are bringing in high-level talent, to produce and tell stories that are relevant to this audience, that will make us have a great differential”, highlighted Urbina.

And he reiterated: “One thing is to generate global entertainment content that can be translated into many languages ​​and can be successful in many countries, which has a lot of value, but it also has a lot of merit that this resonance is really achieved with the local market that we are serving; because we are all competing for the attention of the consumer .

KEYS

The first productions with Lemon Films

TelevisaUnivisión Inc and Lemon Films are preparing four productions that will premiere on the VIX+ platform.

They will be a moviemy teacher ate my friend), two fiction series(A good divorce and it’s not you, it’s my daddy issues) and a reality show (the crazy dog) which are already being prepared under the Lemon Films label for ethe second semester of the year.

In this era of high-end content, there was a need for a place that focused on giving creators of Latin origin a voice; And VIX+ is doing it.”

