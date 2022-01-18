launch on January 25th. The new iliadbox stands appear in the stores

Here we are, Benedetto Levi had hinted that the launch of the iliad fiber it would happen in a few days and so it will be.

The date is that of the next January 25, the day on which the presentation for the press and the launch of the new offer will take place with which the operator intends to make a new revolution, just like the one at the end of May 2018 in the mobile sector.

The works are proceeding swiftly and so are the iliad store they are preparing for the occasion: in Milan and in the other cities where they are present, the new customizations of the windows have appeared.

Not only that, the first stands were also spotted inside the stores iliadbox (like those already previewed last summer), where information materials with the new fixed offer will be displayed.

As we remembered just last weekend, iliad will initially start only on the FTTH network of Open Fiber, with coverage that will cover the so-called black areas (where the presence of at least two ultra-broadband networks of different operators is expected in the next three years), corresponding to Open Fiber clusters A and B (here the official list).

A choice in the name of quality, since we are talking about fiber up to the inside of the house, therefore with a very low risk of failures and the performance of a Gigabit network. On the latter front then, it remains only to find out in a few days if the offer will be at 1 Gbps or it will go further.