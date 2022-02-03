launch scheduled for March 30th

The great debut of the Asian-made Beetle for the local market is expected next March, by Great Wall, which will offer two different variants on the market. The first is the ORA Ballet and the second the Punk Cat. The car will be launched as an electric vehicle equipped with an engine capable of delivering 170 horsepower and with two different levels of autonomy.

When we will see it on the market

The Great Wall Electric Beetle for the Asian market it will be officially launched in China on March 30, 2022, in its two versions Punk Cat and ORA Ballet just mentioned. The lawyers of the Volkswagen car manufacturer, which we know very well, had already confirmed some time ago that they were analyzing and examining the car, since it looks a lot like the famous and iconic VW Beetle that we all know, definitively out of production almost 3 years ago. .

We have talked about the Volkswagen Beetle on several occasions, it is in fact a unique car that made history, that we all know and that has enjoyed great success on the car market. Last December the images of the new Punk Cat and ORA Ballet appeared on the web for the very first time, the latter is the most elegant variant, designed for women looking for a fine and stylish car, the other is instead the one presented in April 2021 at the Beijing Auto Show, which is more inspired by the design of the historic and hugely popular VW Beetle.

Volskwagen’s investigations into the car that so much resembles its historic ‘icon’

The first absolute presentation of the Punk Cat dates back to almost a year ago. And just after that occasion, the Volkswagen company had made it known that it would start an investigation on the model, to verify that there were no violations of the design rights of Volkswagen AG, this had been declared by the House itself, which had also announced that it had taken “all necessary legal measures”. At the moment we do not know if the German brand will pursue legal action, we will see what decisions the company’s lawyers will make.

Obviously, it is undeniable that the lines of the ORA Ballet and the Punk Cat are very similar to those of the classic Beetle, no one can say the opposite, you can see it immediately, at first glance. The headlights and taillights of the Ballet are in the shape of a horseshoe, while the lights of the Punk Cat are circular. The two models feature the following size: 4,401 mm in length, 1,867 mm in width and a height of 1,633 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm (same technical specifications for both models ready for the Asian automotive market).

The engine of the new Chinese Beetle

Great Wall has decided to launch its new car, in two variants, with the same electric motor but with two different battery packs. The entry level models will therefore be equipped with the 47.8 kWh package and therefore instead of the high-end will boast 59.1 kWh in all. The electric motor that powers the new car is capable of unleashing 170 horsepower and allows the vehicle to travel up to a top speed of 155 km / h. we do not yet know any details on prices, which will soon be disclosed by the House.