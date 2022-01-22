launch trailer announces the opening of pre-orders on PS5 – Nerd4.life

Sony released the launch trailer from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which also serves to announce the opening of the pre-orders of the PS5 version. The video itself is a collection of gameplay sequences from the two titles included in the compilation: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The remastering of both titles is also reiterated to exploit the potential of PS5, as well as the release date, January 28, 2022.

Just this morning the pre-load of the game had started. A mention is also made of the PC version, whose release in the course of 2022 is confirmed, even if a date is not specified.

Let’s read the official description of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection:

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer and become the protagonist of their adventures as they confront the past to forge their own destiny. UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the acclaimed stories of UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, remastered for PS5 consoles.

In addition to all the content from the two original games, the collection will offer the Performance Plus mode, which aims to offer 120 fps, in addition to the Graphics Fidelity modes at 4K and 30 fps, or the classic Performance Mode at 60 fps.