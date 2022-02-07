launched a CME towards Earth, it will arrive on February 10th

Yesterday, February 6, at approximately 13:41 UTC, the sunspot AR2939facing the Earth, produced a blasting solar long duration.

It was a flare C3relatively weak, but its low intensity was compensated by the duration: over 3 hours.

According to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the blast sent acoronal mass ejection (CME) to Earth: it will reach our planet on February 10, and could trigger geomagnetic storms class G1 (low level, on a scale ranging from 1 to 5, but still capable of interfering with radio communications).

What is a solar flare (or flare)

Solar flares are the most violent explosions in the Solar System, and can also be observed on many other stars: they are sudden increases in brightness clearly visible in the X-ray bands, but there can be emission in all bands, from radium. ai gamma. In the X-band the solar corona emits radiation, the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, characterized by tenuous plasma at millions of degrees. During flares, the plasma reaches temperatures well above 10 million degrees and a brightness that can exceed that of the entire corona.

In order of increasing power, the classes are A, B, C, M and X. Each class is ten times more powerful than the previous one.

The flares have a characteristic brightness trend: a sudden increase, followed by a much more gradual decrease. They don’t last long, from a few minutes to a few hours at the most, and are located in small regions on the Sun’s surface.

Being closed magnetic channels that hold solar plasma, these regions are mostly arc-shaped. Sometimes the force of the flare is such as to generate solar flares, with clouds of plasma being projected into space. The flares are more frequent in periods of high solar activity, in the presence of intense magnetic fields of the spots. The cause of the flares is traced back to magnetic instabilities, which accelerate particles and release energy rapidly, causing a sudden increase in brightness, followed by a more gradual cooling.

What is a coronal mass ejection

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is an ejection of material from the solar corona. The ejected material, in the form of plasma, is mainly made up of electrons and protons: when this cloud reaches the Earth it can disturb its magnetosphere.

What is a geomagnetic storm

When phenomena of sudden and violent activity occur on the Sun, such as flares, large quantities of high-energy particles are emitted that travel quickly through Space, sometimes hurled towards the Earth: this current of particles is braked and deflected by the magnetic field terrestrial, which in turn is disturbed and distorted.

When this “impact” occurs, the Earth’s magnetosphere (the region around the Earth pervaded by the action of its magnetic field) suffers a strong backlash that can cause temporary blackouts in power grids or satellite communications systems. The well-known phenomenon of the polar auroras is also associated with geomagnetic storms.

The solar maximum of the Solar Cycle 25

The Sun is approaching a period known as maximum solar, the most active part of his 11-year cycle. During maximum, the Sun’s magnetic field, which generates coronal mass ejections and other solar weather conditions, is at its maximum, causing ever stronger storms.

Solar activity is expected to gradually increase until July 2025, at which point it will slow down and approach a new solar minimum, according to NASA.