launched into the sea 25 years earlier

He traveled for 25 years and over a thousand kilometers before being found on the Scandinavian coast message in the bottle that a Scottish girl had entrusted to the sea. He was eight and had a strong dislike for the J boysoanna Buchan when he wrote the letter for a school project, which he dropped from a fishing boat off Peterhead. After 25 years the message was recovered in the north of Norway, by Elena Andreassen Haga, 37, who tracked down Joanna on social media.

Elena told the BBC to have found the bottle in summer 2020: “We opened it carefully because you could see that it had been in the bathroom for a long time but we were able to read the text, discovering with great surprise that it came from Scotland.“. The Norwegian immediately tried to contact her new “pen friend” on Facebook, who is now a doctor and lives in Australia. Joanna sifting through contact requests in the end he discovered that on the other side of the world someone had found his letter where he told of his home, of his love for teddy bears and sweets. The text ends with «By the way, I hate boys“.

Last updated: Wednesday 26 January 2022, 23:31



