Launched “Moby Fantasy”, the largest green ferry in the world will travel on the Olbia – Livorno line

Launched from the Gsi shipyard in Guangzhou, China, the new Moby Fantasy motor ship, the first of the two new generation units that will enter service from 2023. Moby Fantasy is a record ship: with its 237 meters in length by 32 meters width and a tonnage of 69,500 tons, it can carry up to 2,500 passengers who will be accommodated in the 550 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to over 3,800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks; the engine power is 10.8 megawatts, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25 knots.

It is the largest ferry in the world and will be operational on the Olbia-Livorno route, “creating – says the shipping company – over 500 direct and related jobs”. “Furniture, equipment and cabins are more similar to those of a cruise ship than those we are used to knowing on the ferries – explains Moby – And very important, both in the Moby Fantasy, and in its sister ship, always under construction in the GSI shipyards, the Moby Legacy, attention to environmental protection and to the energy and ecological transition will be at the center of the choices made on board: the ships are in fact equipped with a series of equipment that will make it possible to reduce emissions. And there will also be the possibility to switch from traditional power to LNG liquefied natural gas, the cleanest fuel in the sector “.