launched the official site – Nerd4.life

Sony launched the official site from PlayStation VR 2, its next-generation virtual reality headset, compatible with PS5. In reality it is better to curb the enthusiasm, because there is no new information. The pictures themselves show only the controllers, which have already been presented for some time.

However, let’s say that it is an important sign, which indicates how something is moving. We will probably soon really see the definitive design of the viewer and maybe we will know other titles in its line-up, in addition to Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The only interesting novelty that can be read among the various texts is a specification on the gaze detectionwhich goes to answer some questions asked about it by users, after the emergence of the technical specifications of PlayStation VR 2:

The interaction is even more realistic: the PS VR2 headset detects the movement of your eyes1, so when you meet other players online, the emotional response and expressions are better and more intense.

Gaze detection cameras follow your gaze when you aim or look around, while advanced foveated rendering techniques enhance the viewing experience by adjusting the resolution to enhance and more precisely define the point you are looking at.

For the rest, the information reported is all known. Not bad, as there is still time before PS VR2 hits the market.

PS VR 2 Official Site