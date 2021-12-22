laundering of € 2 million, the ruling

Good news for Delia Duran, the chat companion of Alex Beautiful, whose sentimental events are holding court on TV due to the participation of the Parma actor in Big Brother Vip. The Venezuelan model, as announced by Ansa, was acquitted of the charge of recycling. The case involved both you and yours ex-husband Marco Nerozzi, which was instead condemned. The two former spouses were tried at Single Court of San Marino for the laundering of two million euros. In the first instance, judge Simon Luca Morsiani found the woman not guilty, while Nerozzi, who shared a eight-year relationship, imposed a steep sentence: four years and two months.

The sentence came along the day of Tuesday 21 December. The accusations date back to 2017 and concern a question of money, the aforementioned 2 million euros, considered proceeds from the crime of exploitation of prostitution. The money would then be transferred via wire transfers, account transfers, cash and bank checks, to a credit institution in San Marino.

For Nerozzi, the penalty, in addition to establishing four years and two months of prison, is also that of having to pay a fine of 4,000 euros, to which must be added two years of disqualification from public offices and the confiscation of the seized money.

Marco Nerozzi, the accusations of Alex Belli and Delia Duran

Delia Duran and Marco Nerozzi lived a long love story that lasted eight years. The relationship didn’t end well. The name of the ex of the Venezuelan model also appeared in Mediaset television salons, in 2019. A Afternoon Five, talk conducted by the presenter from Campania Barbara d’Urso, Nerozzi himself had been hosted, who had publicly rejected the accusations of theex wife Delia Duran and Alex Belli.

According to the couple, the man allegedly attacked them in front of the Ravenna court where a hearing for their divorce had just ended. “I went against him. I wanted to give him two slaps in the face, I admit this “, Nerozzi had explained to Barbara d’Urso on Afternoon Five. So he had added who Alex Belli was “Escaped from the car” and it was “I ran into the carabinieri booth to ask for help, leaving his woman clinging to my neck to defend him. It all ended there. My wife has done absolutely nothing, I have not wronged a hair “.