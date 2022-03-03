Laura Barjum walked onto the X Factor set in the middle of an audition

The presenter of X FactorLaura Barjum, entered the set of the musical competition in the middle of an audition and quickly clarified that she did not do it precisely to sing a duet with the participant who was receiving comments from the juries at that time.

“It’s not that I’m going to do a duet, don’t get excited,” Laura Barjum said with a laugh.

Our presenter entered the set in the middle of the audition of Daniela Mena Gil, who attended the tours of X Factor with his mother, to remember a story that occurred in 2005 with the Bogota producer and jury of the competition Jose Gaviria.

“All that special that you see, is because (Daniela Mena) comes from a very interesting dynasty and it is also a dynasty X FactorLaura Barjum began to explain.

Daniela Mena asked if she could approach Jose Gaviria to give him a photo. Seeing the image, our jury could not help but be surprised by more than one detail.

“I don’t know whether to be more impressed that he has a white jacket like that or how incredible it is to see this photo,” said Jose Gaviria.

Daniela Mena Gil’s mother reported that “I went to the X Factor and I was fortunate to belong to Gaviria’s category”.

“I’m just going to tell you long live the family, long live this dynasty and long live this race,” concluded the Bogota producer of the jury.

