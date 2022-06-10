Laura Bozzo admits that she agreed to be in La Casa de los Famosos because the pandemic left her economically poor

in conversation with Daniela Navarro, Laura Bozzo admitted that she entered Telemundo’s Casa de los Famosos because the pandemic hit her hard economically. The same thing assured Daniela, who says she is still there, holding on, because she needs to work. He said that if it weren’t for that, he would never have left her daughter, he would never have separated from her. The conversation could be seen through the 24/7 reality show on Telemundo.

Laura Bozzo, on the other hand, is giving a lot to talk about in Telemundo’s reality show, she may not be on the current winning side of the program, but in public opinion, even though there are many who do not support her, there are others who love everything what you do and don’t do around the house.

His clashes with Niurka Marcos are lethal, when they really explode. But his new great enemy in the reality show is undoubtedly Natalia Alcocer. Her enmity with them has led her to join Daniela Navarro, an actress of Venezuelan origin who does not like her blonde beauty either.

Miss Laura has become closer to Daniela, after she exposed herself in front of the house, to defend her and not allow her to lose face due to Salvador Zerboni’s machinations. On the day of the nomination, many believe that there is a possibility that they will go to the “wall”: Rafa, Julia, Salvador and Natalia. Anything could happen.

More about Laura Bozzo here:

Laura Bozzo would have negotiated her possible departure from ‘The House of Celebrities 2’

Niurka Marcos would be doing “witchcraft” to Laura Bozzo

This was Laura Bozzo’s reaction to having to clean the bathroom in ‘The House of Celebrities 2’

