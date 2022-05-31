Laura Bozzo already has her replacement outside La Casa de los Famosos

‘The house of the famous 2’ It has generated so much commotion that its success and popularity has gone beyond television, becoming one of the most mentioned and searched topics on the internet and social networks. Much of this is thanks to Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcostwo entertainment personalities who have surprised with their attitude, revelations and occurrences.

However, during the last broadcasts of the reality show, ‘Miss Laura’ revealed that she has felt threatened, due to the work commitments she had with Image Television, “first what I have to see is what will happen to my mess”, released and added: “Oh, how ugly that they threaten you”, He said referring to the television station.

After this started to cause a stir, journalist Alex Kaffie revealed that Image would already have the replacement for the ‘talk show’ that Bozzo hosts, it is María del Roble Brillanti Ramírez, better known as ‘Lili Brillanti’, who will record this Monday afternoon the program that was in charge of the Peruvian, as announced on their social networks.

In addition, he said that Imagen Televisión may possibly try different conductors, among them are Tere Marin, Aurora Valle, Mimi and Gabriela Crassus, until you find the right one for the program.

It should be remembered that Laura Bozzo explained that the television station knew about her stay in “The House of Celebrities”: “The television network (threatened me), when they knew that I had to stay here, now they come to pressure me…”, declared.

In addition, it had detailed that he preferred to go out to fulfill his contract to stay on Telemundo’s reality show, “You can’t give up a three-year contract for a three-month thing”he said and added that he will not change a secure salary for something momentary: “I know what it’s like to not have a job, I know what it’s like to have to sell my things and my clothes,” sentenced.

It was also reported that on Wednesday June 1 was the date that Bozzo had to resume the recordings from the Imagen Television show, but the information revealed by Kaffie lets it be known that there is already a new host.