Laura Bozzo and her incredible transformation, before and after putting on makeup

March 21 the Peruvian driver Laura Bozzo shared a video on his Instagram account that stunned his more than 665,000 followers, because showed her natural facewithout a single drop of makeup.

In the video, Bozzo appears sitting in front of the camera without makeup and without combing her hair, while Gloria Trevi’s song “Ábranse, Perras” is heard. She then brushes a brush over the camera lens and when she removes it she looks completely different, she’s even wearing different clothes.

Along with the publication Laura wrote: “with my favorite song, I feel very moved and grateful to God above all things, promised, I learned my lesson”.

A few hours after that publication, Bozzo made another post through which he gave good news to his followers, because revealed that he was back on TVthis time on the Telemundo network.

“One of the happiest days of my life. Telemundo, here I started and here I am, ”wrote the host along with a video taken in the offices of the television station.

After her announcement, Laura Bozzo was approached by the media to ask her for details of her return to television, to which she replied: “I am very happy, wonderful things are happening to me, I am reborn after being deadbut I’m not dead, I’m more alive than ever and already with two projects approved, that is, very quickly on the screens”.

On the theme of the programs, he expressed: “the only thing I can mention is that Telemundo, my lifelong home, the place where I started professionally, I have a project already signed with them and I am very happy because I owe them everything”, and added: “I don’t want any more trouble at this stage on TVI will continue with my talent, but This mouth doesn’t get in trouble again, not anymore”.