Laura Bozzo confesses that she thought of taking her own life after having problems with the justice system in Mexico: “I was desperate”

Laura Bozzo confesses that she wanted to die. (Photo: Pan American TV)

Laura Bozzo featured in the program Andres Hurtado that it was the TV host who gave her the strength to get ahead, because he spoke a lot about God when she had problems with the justice system in Mexico. The presenter of Saturday with Andrew asked him to open his heart During the Interview and confess if in all that process she wanted to die, having a response that was very surprising.

The lawyer indicated that it did cross her mind to die and even take her own life, but she did not do it for the love she has for her daughters and above all for God.

“In a moment, yes. There were times when that idea crossed my mind because she was desperate, it happened to me, yes. I’m not going to say no because I was desperate. The first thing that stopped me was the man because I started talking (with him), to follow your advice”Laura Bozzo indicated.

“Did I mean to self-destruct? Yes. I never thought of taking anything, (I thought of) throwing myself out of a place, but I never did anything, first for my daughters. Alejandra depends a lot on me, I adore her, I idolize her. But Before Alejandra, by God, he will never let go of my hand, he will always be with me. God is going to save me and already, it happened to me”, narrowed down

Laura Bozzo confesses that she wanted to take her own life in an interview with Andrés Hurtado. (Video: Pan American TV)

This interview was broadcast this Saturday, February 19, where the TV host also spoke about her beginnings on the screen. Laura blamed me for all the excesses that were committed on her Laura program in America. However, she indicated that these have been “compensated in all the help that was offered (in the program) and in the kitchens that I founded. We even put unfortunate men in jail.”

In addition, she pointed out that she regretted having supported Alberto Fujimori. “It is one of the things that I regret the most and it hurts my soul to have let myself be carried away by that glamor and power.”.

She also pointed out that she was imprisoned for having supported Ricardo Belmont and it was her mother who took her out of prison. “In 1995 I was prosecuted by the government of Fujimori and Montesinos, and my mother got me out of jail. They prosecuted me when I supported Ricardo Belmont. What I wanted to support was the fight against subversion, but I shouldn’t have gotten into that”, he specified.

Laura Bozzo could not help but be moved when receiving tribute from the Andrés Hurtado program.



ANDRÉS HURTADO INSULTS LAURA BOZZO DURING INTERVIEW

Laura Bozzo He gave details of the problems he had in the Aztec country, highlighting that he was very trusting with his accountants. “What I experienced was that when I arrived here they put some accountants on me, I was used to Nancy Álvarez who was my accountant from Peru who told me ‘signature’ and I signed a will for her“, said.

These words were used by Andrés Hurtadas and he interrupted to make a comment: “Just as he is a monster, as he is a giant television animal, he is also cojud…“, said. After this intervention, Laura Bozzo continued to explain what happened.

“These gentlemen made me triple taxation, what I did not know is that everything I brought from the United States was a double salary and when I sent back there, triple taxation. I was considered to have earned three times what I had earned”, he counted.

KEEP READING:

Laura Bozzo cries in an interview with Andrés Hurtado and admits that she committed excesses in her programs

Tula Rodríguez and her strong comment to Deyvis Orosco: “If I move, I go with my dogs”

Laura Bozzo announces a docuseries and Andrés Hurtado asks her not to talk anymore: “I am her manager”