Laura Bozzo could not take it anymore and cries in the House of Celebrities 2 | AFP

Her partner Nacho assures that Laura Bozzo is too old to do the weekly test of The House of Celebrities 2it was there that he offered to help her, but she felt very bad about it and began to cry, it offends her that they do not believe in her just because of her age, something that we have already seen repeatedly.

This is not the first time it is “Miss Laura” starts crying inside reality shows of Telemundoexpressing that she already wants to leave the program, something that keeps her fans worried who consider her to be a strong woman who even has the possibility of winning the contest, thinking that she should not give up like that.

However, on several occasions some of her classmates have not treated her very well, despite the fact that most of them treat her in a very special way, she does not like that much either, they make her feel very old.

Despite these moments of weakness, she has also had some very lucid moments where she has the opportunity to demonstrate why she is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world of entertainment. TVa strong personality and willing to face whatever has to come.

But the presence of Niurka Marcos It has been a very strong trigger for her, right from the moment she entered the house she was already facing her in a dance duel.









Laura Bozzo on several occasions has decided to leave the house and go out to the patio to clear her head a little, breathe and remain as calm as possible, she has become very desperate looking to escape even for a few minutes.

We hope that the celebrity can calm down and understand that her position could be very fortunate, as we mentioned in the first paragraph of the note, some of the colleagues who are inside the house show her their full support, even to meet some challenges, something that surely none of the other participants are given.

We will continue to keep a close eye on this celebrity and the other members who will surely continue to give you something to talk about, as well as we will be informing you of the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and much more that you cannot miss.