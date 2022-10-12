Laura Bozzo cut her hair and surprised her followers for this reason

One more time, Laura Bozzo surprised his followers. He recently shared a video through his social networks where he amazed his audience as he joined the protests against the Iranian system and invited everyone to raise their voices. In this way, she showed how cut off hair. Look at her.

Through his Instagram account, Laura Bozzo He decided to share his position on the conflict that is taking place in Iran. To do this, in a short video clip, the controversial driver appeared with a surprising new look: got a haircut.

The detail of all this is that he recorded the entire sequence of cutting a strand of his blonde hair, while the popular Italian song “Bella Ciao” was heard in the background.

He decided to accompany said video with a text that said: “WOMEN. FREEDOM. LIFE. My solidarity with the men and women of Iran.”

a moving message

In the post description Laura Bozzo He highlighted the particular case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who was arrested a month ago for improperly leaving the veil and who died after being in a coma with various signs of torture.

As the presenter herself explained in her publication, the death of the young Amini has generated strong protests against the Iranian theocratic system in different cities of the country. Since that sad moment, at least 92 more deaths have already been reported in Iran due to the repression that occurs in the demonstrations.

In reference to said repression, he mentioned: “Your War is our War. Let’s raise our voices.” And it is that today women continue to suffer due to the strict dress code.

Great impact: received criticism

The publication of Laura Bozzo not only surprised by his haircut, but also because it had a strong impact and interaction among his followers. Although in general the comments were supportive of the cause, there were those who criticized the presenter for different reasons. She from her age to the decision to cut some hair.

It is worth noting that she was not the only one who came out in support of such a situation. Several entertainment personalities from around the world have cut strands of their hair in protest at the death of Masha Amini.

Most of them have shared it by recording the event on video. Some famous French women included Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard and Isabelle Adjani. Gal Gadot, the beautiful Israeli actress and model, could also be seen.

It may or may not be criticized, but the attitude of Laura Bozzo to join this cause by cutting their hair has been a great show of solidarity. What is your opinion?