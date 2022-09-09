Laura Bozzo goes with everything to the new queen of England: “She does not deserve any respect”

Mexico City.- A few hours ago, England and the rest of United Kingdom were paralyzed after the news of the death of the Queen isabel IIwhich made his son automatically Carlosbecame the king of this territory of Europewhile his current wife, Camila Parker Bowlerassumed the position of Queen consorta role that had not been occupied since 1937 in the English nation and to which it became a creditor at the request of its own Elizabeth prior to his death; however, this was not well received by the controversial lawyer Laura Bozzowho did not hesitate to attack Instagram against the new Royal family.

As some may remember, the relationship of the father of harry and william It was surrounded by controversy from the beginning. As some may know, Carlos married the Princess Dianabut later it was learned that he would have maintained a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Parker Bowleswhom he allegedly called a day before marrying Lady Di to tell her that, even if she got married, he would always love her.

Love triangle between Princess Diana, Carlos and Camila

According to some images, Camila attended the wedding of the then royal couple and, although Diana was deeply in love with her husband, the truth is that the son of Isabel II she kept her promise and reportedly continued to see Parker, which later led to the most contentious divorce in recent family history. british crownculminating in the scandalous death of Diana in Paris, France.

The previously narrated events were resumed during the day of this Thursday, September 8, when it was officially announced that Carlos and Camila would rise to power, which would have made the Laura Bozzowho did not hesitate to express his discontent through social networkswhere he stated that neither Parker nor the current king of england they deserve to be respected, for the damage they would have done to Lady Di, when she was married to the son of Queen Elizabeth.

A pity that the one who destroyed Carlos’s marriage is now the queen, Camila, the one who put together the wedding with Diana and continues to be the lover. I think of Diana and it breaks my (heart). As she said: ‘It was a marriage of three’. To me they deserve no respect. No one can be happy causing misfortune and they both have the death of the true queen of hearts on their conscience.

Laura Bozzo goes with everything to Camila and Carlos

Credits: Instagram @lacasadelosfamosos_3

Sources: Tribune