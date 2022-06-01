Laura Bozzo loses a tooth in “The House of Celebrities”

Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcos There have been clashes in “La Casa de los Famosos”, but now the two controversial participants laughed together because of an accident that happened to the host of “Laura en América”.

It all happened when several participants, including the vedette, the Peruvian and “Potro” were eating in the dining room of the Telemundo reality show, when the participants realized they began to laugh and question the host.

“Did your tooth come out?” “El Potro” asked him, immediately after what happened. However, Laura Bozzo flatly denied that she treated her teeth: “What tooth, asshole *? It’s a piece of noodle”the driver replied.

“My tooth fell out, didn’t it? That tooth is going to bite your eggsconcluded the reality show host.

This is not the first time that the Peruvian has lost a tooth since a similar situation happened to her on the “Hoy” program, where the subject and the presenters were discussed some time later. Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Anette Cubu laughed without denying what happened.

Look here the exact moment in which Laura Bozzo loses her tooth