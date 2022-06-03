Laura Bozzo loses a tooth while speaking and Niurka Marcos cannot contain her laughter | SOCIAL NETWORKS

Laura Bozzo loses a tooth while speaking and Niurka Marcos cannot contain her laughter. The driver does not stop causing controversy during her participation in the Casa de los Celebrities 2 program, she now starred in an embarrassing moment that caused the ridicule of the other participants.

The famous Miss Laura sat down to eat and while she was speaking she realized that something had fallen, when she realized what it was she wanted to go unnoticed so she immediately he threw the piece under the table.

The host of the television program “Laura en América” ​​tried to continue the conversation as if nothing had happened, but Niurka and Luis Potro Caballero could not contain their laughter after the mishap. The former participant of Acapulco Shore, questioned the Cuban.

“Did your tooth come out?” Potro asked Niurka. For a moment, Laura was silent, but she immediately replied annoyed: “What tooth, pend…? A piece of noodle.”

SOCIAL NETWORKS



As her companions continued to laugh, the driver became even more annoyed. and he replied to Potro: “my tooth came out, didn’t it? That tooth is going to bite your bones…”, so the followers of the reality show immediately shared the moment on social networks.

Nevertheless, el Potro was expelled that same day, which later caused the Peruvian to star in a fight with Natalia Alcocer and Ivonne Montero, who responded to Laura, who yelled at them because Niurka’s supposed side was the one in charge of nominating the Potro.

Natalia Alcocer began to cry when she learned of Potro’s departure, so Miss Laura got upset and called her a hypocrite; In response, Alcocer told him “don’t yell at me, because you have received nothing but respect from me. You respect me, as I have respected you.” But Bozzo continued: “I don’t need your respect. Reverend hypocrite!”

Then Ivonne Montero tried to defend Alcocer, but it turned out worse because the actress told the Peruvian to leave the show; but Laura attacked him “and you decide on a man because the example you set for your daughter is horrible, going from bed to bed.” The truth is The Peruvian is not having a good time in reality because every time he adds more companions against. WATCH THE VIDEO WHEN YOUR TOOTH LOSES