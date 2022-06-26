Laura Bozzo now has the last laugh with the departure of Niurka Marcos

June 25, 2022 4:30 p.m.

Laura Bozzo Y Niurka Marcos They were for weeks the star competitors in La Casa de los Famosos. The first weeks featured intense moments in which they seemed to fight and reconcile at the same time and to the surprise of many it was the Cuban star who ended up leaving, which would have left Laura laughing last.

During his stay on the reality show Niurka Marcos He boasted more than once of the skills he has within his religion and even proposed to the controversial Peruvian driver to do a little job to make her feel better. On that occasion, viewers on social networks tried to alert Laura Bozzo because they did not think it would be a good idea to receive her energy from her.

This Monday the Telemundo show took a complete turn when after the public vote it was announced that it was up to Niurka to leave the most famous mansion on television today. The debate was immediately opened on the networks about the opportunity that the fact that the other leader of the house is not there would mean for Laura.

Meanwhile, some shows like Gossip No Like report that Telemundo producers plan to give Laura Bozzo not only the final prize of the House of the Famous. In addition, she could have her own show in the segment that Al Rojo Vivo has so far.

