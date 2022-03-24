Laura Bozzo returns to Telemundo “with her mouth closed”

Laura Bozzo announced her return to television through Telemundo and promises not to get into any more trouble: “This mouth will never get into trouble again.”

The Peruvian television host has been involved in a series of economic and legal situations and difficulties with the Mexican justice system for an alleged tax offense by selling an embargoed property.

Bozzo even had an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and was a fugitive for four months.

Last November, a judge notified that Bozzo presented the imposed requirements, so the arrest warrant against him was suspended.

This was accompanied by the payment of 2.6 million pesos (approximately $122,354) so ​​that the suspension would not lose its effect, without exempting the controversial driver from repairing the damage.

“I am very happy, wonderful things are happening to me, I am reborn after being dead, but I am not dead, I am more alive than ever and already with two projects approved, that is, very quickly on the screens,” Bozzo said this week. to reporters.

Bozzo has starred in several controversies in Mexico, where he has lived since 2009, such as when he received an honorary doctorate in 2019 at the facilities of the Mexico City Congress or when in 2013 he used an authorities helicopter to fly over the areas affected by Hurricane Manuel.

The host became famous in Mexico thanks to her program “Laura en América” ​​(1998-2008), recorded in her native Peru, where the lawyer also dealt with cases of family violence, adultery and addictions.

The television space was criticized on several occasions for the ridicule, violence and insults towards the participants.