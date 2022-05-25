Laura Bozzo takes it on against Osvaldo Ríos in The House of the Famous | Television

The Peruvian presenter Laura Bozzo verbally exploded against Osvaldo Rios in the middle of the second season of The House of the Famous (Telemundo) and reminded him of his past marked by domestic violence.

The Puerto Rican actor called for calm and “respect above all else… There are people who are watching us and even if they weren’t seeing us”, to which Bozzo interrupted: “You are not going to tell me to respect myself, when you did not know how to respect a woman”.

“Don’t mess with me. Don’t mess with me,” Laura warned in a video shared on the former soap opera star’s official Instagram account.

Bozzo’s discomfort was due to leaving the house of Brenda Zambranowith whom he had developed a friendship.

Ríos was convicted of domestic violence against his ex-partner in 2004 and spent three months in jail and 18 months on supervised release, as part of Judge Ángel Ramírez’s sentence. In addition, he received weekly therapy during that period, which he recently recalled on the reality show screen as well.





“That nothing happens. That was something that happened 30 years ago,” Osvaldo replied later after Laura excused herself and gave him a hug.

At the end of the video on his Instagram account, the producer also highlighted: “Of course I forgive you Laura. Who am I to judge another human being. The stigma is the hardest thing I have had to live with for 30 years. Forgiveness exists in me, I ask for it every day of my life and the only one who can forgive is our Lord God, the one who sees everything and knows everything. Let’s build a life with purpose, it’s never too late.