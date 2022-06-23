Laura Bozzo takes revenge on those who voted against Niurka Marcos in “The House of the Famous”

Even though the relationship between Niurka Marcos Y Laura Bozzo was not the most cordial, the Peruvian presenter was bothered by the sudden departure of the Cuban vedette last Monday from “The House of the Famous”. As revenge, the 69-year-old lawyer also voted against the actress Yvonne Montero and the dancer Tony Costa to leave the “reality show” of Telemundo.

“Vendetta!”Bozzo yelled after leaving the confessional. The expression of the communicator refers to a revenge produced by enmity, especially because of a death or an offense. Coincidentally, Montero and Costa witnessed the moment.

The production of “La Casa de los Famosos” decided to advance the “nomination Thursday” for the celebration of Your Urban Music Awardswhich will be broadcast live tomorrow from the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico. Tonight they were nominated Montero, Osvaldo RiosSalvador Zerboni and Rafael Nieves.

Last Monday, Marcos became the sixth eliminated from the competition with 48% of the votes. After leaving the house, the actress had a sincere talk with the host of the broadcast Hector Sandartito whom he confessed in tears that he respected the decision of the viewers, but that his heart was sad because he will miss his companions, with whom he formed a family, he said.

She also stressed that she was proud of the role she played during these weeks, as she showed the best that was in her: “I am very proud, it does not matter that the public has preferred that I be outside, I left the most honest of me, the most transparent; the mom in me, the pitbull that defends people from her”were the first words of the Cuban.

Since it was announced that he would be part of the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos”, Marcos became one of the strongest figures in “reality”, he even emerged as one of the favorites to win the competition; however, and after several controversies, she did not succeed.