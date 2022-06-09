Laura Bozzo, washes a bathroom for the first time and was on video | Facebook

The success of the program The House of the Famous in its second edition continues to grow, as its viewers have the opportunity to see their favorite artists as they are or even washing the bathroom.

This is the case of Laura Bozzo, the controversial host of programs that, at some point received a lot of criticism and ridicule, now, as a tenant of this house, she has begun to be one of the public’s favorites, since she has been completely seen in another facet and has even had to learn housework.

Although without a doubt, the controversy haunts the Peruvian, since it is known that she has a strong character, which has already caused her to have strong arguments, even for having to wash the bathroom, a space that everyone uses, since there are no staff in the program let him do it.

It may interest you: Livia Brito in a sporty purple look, accelerates their hearts

According to what the driver has revealed, she is a woman who does not know how to do housework, nor does she like to do housework, for which her colleagues from the aforementioned program had criticized her for not collaborating almost at home, since they are the ones who must clean everything.

Although Laura Bozzo has shown that she dislikes having to clean, despite this, ‘Miss Laura’ had to go into the cleaning of the house and started with the bathroom.

Toilet bowl, sink, walls and all the corners of this area were part of the Peruvian cleaning challenge. It stands out that, to carry out this domestic work, the actress Natalia Alcocer was in charge of giving her certain instructions to introduce her to the world of domestic chores.

At the beginning of his work, the expression on Bozzo’s face was disgust when he was washing the toilet, in particular, but he continued to do so, he even received support from Niurka Marcos, who explained to him how to wash the bowl.

In the first few weeks of the show, Bozzo would just sit there quite calmly watching what the others were doing to keep the house clean, a situation that annoyed everyone.

Now, the driver, although she made a face of disgust with the toilet, later she was open to learning and heeding all the recommendations of her companions so that the bathroom would be more than shiny.

He was surprised to see her washing the mirrors in this space and asking how they looked better. In the end, Laura Bozzositting and tired in the living room of the house, expressed her gratitude to all the employees domesticsince you said it’s a worked very complicated.