Laura Bozzo, would be in “shock” to see Christian Nodal

Laura Bozzo thinks this of Christian Nodal after new look | Instagram

Laura Bozzo would send a forceful message to Christian Nodal Before the controversial changes of image that has starred in recent months, these would be the harsh words from the “Peruvian”.

The “TV presenter“, Laura Bozzo, hinted at her “disappointment” after the appearance for which Christian Nodal has given something to talk about in recent weeks.

As the public has been able to notice, the “Sonoran“He gave a lot to talk about after changing his hair to blonde with some embossed flowers that related him to J Balvin.

Later, she reappeared with a gradient effect in her hair, between pink and lilac with black crosses and recently, with green hair, which led to the reaction of the “naturalized mexican” who would say: “It is not even the shadow of what it was.”

It was after the members of “La Casa de Los Famosos 2” were allowed to watch the broadcast of the “Tu Música Urbano 2022” awards, where the “mariacheño” figured at some point after being awarded two awards.

It should be remembered that the participants are inside the LCDLF2 where they are isolated from the outside, so they do not have knowledge about what is happening in the world of Mexican entertainment.

moment in which the “a lawyer“He will launch strong comments when seeing the recent appearance that he wears today, launching a harsh criticism for the first time towards the drastic change of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“.

What happened to Nodal sister? I’m in shock, it’s not even a shadow of what it was, she was heard saying to the talk show host.

The interpreter of songs like “Schnapps“, “Bottle after bottle”, among others, not only surprised them by getting two awards, but also caused a great surprise to more than one of the reality show’s participants with their new green hair and a scorpion embossed on the top of their her hair, to which the native of Callao, Peru did not remain silent.

After her reaction went viral on the Tik Tok platform, the comments were immediate from Internet users towards the 69-year-old host, who led programs like “Laura in America“, who is worth mentioning, was supported in several comments.









“Don’t worry, my Lau, we are all just as dismayed, “Laura, we all agree with you”, “My Laurita, you are absolutely right”, “Laura represents me, she is the same as me when I see it hahaha”, refer some of the comments.