Laura Bozzo would have negotiated her possible departure from ‘The House of Celebrities 2’

the tv presenter Laura Bozzo would have a possible release date for ‘The House of Celebrities 2’, Even though it became one of the favorite participants and despite the fact that it has been threatened, it has managed to maintain itself. In fact, it has been rumored on social networks that she could be the winner, although all this could change in the coming days.

Since her arrival on the reality show, she has not stopped surprising the people who have long supported her., because the controversies have not abandoned it at any time. The Peruvian has starred in beatings, discussions, tears, and even she has been quite a character to be able to do housework during her stay in that place.

As is well known, there are rules that were manifested to each one before entering this reality showin order to participate these had to be accepted and one of them was to stay inside the house until the end of the competition unless they are eliminated by the rest of the contestants and the audience that is authorized to vote.

Nevertheless, ‘Gossip No Like’ assured that ‘Miss Laura’ would have managed to reach an agreement to stay for the next two weeks and then withdraw apparently not feeling comfortable in the place.

“Negotiated 15 more days (two weeks) because he can no longer stand being with his peers, ”revealed the entertainment news program.

It seems that the temporary home stay has become completely untenable. and it is that with the passing of the days not only the romances are increasing, it is also happening with the fights and the differences that are registered between those who are left.

At the beginning of this month, the television presenter would have had to return to continue with the recordings of her program ‘Que pasa Laura’. However, this could not be possible due to her commitment to the aforementioned reality show. For this reason, they find themselves substituting for her while she returns to Imagen TV.

The Peruvian too has let it be known on several occasions that she no longer feels comfortable being there due to all the inconveniences that have been registered, because there are too many people living under the same roof and it has been generating certain differences between several.

