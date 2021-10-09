Laura Chiatti, amazes with her new look: “Like Angelina Jolie”

New look for Laura Chiatti, who amazes her followers by daring a decidedly “new” style for her, which refers a little to Angelina Jolie: fans appreciate.

Actress Laura Chiatti has decided to show off her new haircut on Instagram, a bob with bangs of great impact.

The cut is short, a little above the shoulders, with a fringe that goes beyond the eyebrows and a wavy crease. Very suitable for the season, but with an extra peculiarity: the color. Laura is in fact blonde, indeed: very blonde. The new color suits them, but it will take some time for fans to adjust to this new shade.

Yet the choice was not entirely “autonomous”: behind this new cut there are also script requirements …

Laura, new cut… new scene!

To confide to the followers that behind the new cut there is something more was the beautiful actress. In fact, in one of the photographs that portray her with the new style, a caption appears that reads: “Only the script needs can change me.”

It therefore seems that there is something cooking in the pot in Laura’s professional future: but it has not been possible to find out more, since Chiatti has not yet let any other indiscretions leak out.

The fans are not in the mood, but at the same time they are confident that it will be worth the wait. In fact, the actress over the years has been able to skilfully range between genres, passing from success to success between comic and dramatic roles.

Helped by a very particular beauty in support of an excellent interpretative talent, Laura has been able to gradually establish herself as one of the new faces of Italian television and cinema, building a solid career.