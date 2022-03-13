Laura, daughter of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro, spoke after being shot in a trap. celebrities react

Laura de la Fuente Castro, 17, recently suffered one of the most terrible experiences anyone can live: being a victim of violence. The daughter of Angelica Castro and Christian of the Sourcewas shot during a lockdown in the Lo Barnechea commune.

Through your social networks Laura He thanked his fans and people in general for the support he received after he was shot on Thursday, February 10, when two subjects tried to steal the car in which he was traveling with his father. In the incident from which they managed to escape by carrying out deterrent maneuvers to prevent theft.

As a result of the shot she received, she had to be operated on urgently and now, when she is recovering from the intervention, the 17-year-old girl went to her Instagram account to deliver her first statements after the fact, which she accompanied with a photograph in which you can see the hands of her and her parents.

“First, I would like to thank my parents for always being by my side supporting me in this painful and traumatic moment, to all the medical staff who treated me at the clinic, they raised my spirits and precisely helped me get out of this !”says Laura in her publication.

And I add: “Also to all my friends, family and people that you may not know but who were present through all the good energy you sent and chains of prayers for everything to go well.”

“Thanks to all this good vibes, love and the excellent work of the doctors, today I am resting at home.”

He further stated: “Now to focus on myself and my recovery so I can soon get ahead and walk again.”

And he ended the publication with a reflection that somehow illustrates what millions of people think about the violence that exists in Chile, and especially in the city of Santiago, due to street crimes such as slamming doors and lock-ups, which have increased worryingly in recent years. “I hope that one day we can feel calm, safe, fearless and free again on the streets of our country that I love so much! Thank you all very much”Hill.

Reactions of his fans

Before the publication, his thousands of followers, including many celebrities, reacted to the publication through messages and Likes. “A lot of strength Laura! Have a speedy recovery!! All the energy in the world for you” said Stefan Kramer.

“Out Lau! You’re great! We love you!!” the journalist pointed out Juan Pablo Queralto.

For her part, the singer Patricia Manterola Indian: “What a great joy to know that you are well, at home and surrounded by the love and care of your beautiful parents, you will see that with God’s favor you will soon be completely recovered and you will emerge stronger from this experience. My whole family sends you a tight hug . Much encouragement! ???”

the television presenter Claudia Preserves He also sent a beautiful message: “Great Lau! What a joy to know that you are at home with your parents. I am sure that you will get well very quickly! Receive a hug from our family.”