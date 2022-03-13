Laura, daughter of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro, spoke after being shot in a trap. celebrities react

Laura de la Fuente Castro, 17, recently suffered one of the most terrible experiences anyone can live: being a victim of violence. The daughter of Angelica Castro and Christian of the Sourcewas shot during a lockdown in the Lo Barnechea commune.

Through your social networks Laura He thanked his fans and people in general for the support he received after he was shot on Thursday, February 10, when two subjects tried to steal the car in which he was traveling with his father. In the incident from which they managed to escape by carrying out deterrent maneuvers to prevent theft.

