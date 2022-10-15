Laura Dern wants a third season of ‘Big Little Lies’

Originally Big Little Lies it was a miniseries. It adapted from cover to cover the homonymous novel by Liane Moriarty, so that no more plot twists could be expected around the corner once the story was over. However, the HBO series commanded by David E Kelley Y Jean-Marc Vallee (died 2021) was such a hit with audiences and critics that the network couldn’t resist renewing it for a second season. Moriarty stayed on as a screenwriter, having the opportunity to expand the story of his protagonists, and the new installment of Big Little Lies it premiered in 2019. The reception was more lukewarm, but the audience maintained its fidelity to a format that, it seemed, was now completely over.

But her protagonists yearn for her. The key element of Big Little Lies It was the forceful cast of actresses who gave life to the inhabitants of the community of Monterrey: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern Y Zoe Kravitz. Of all of them, Dern has been the last to express her hope that the series will return soon, in the framework of a meeting with Entertainment Tonight. The actress, who recently premiered with great box office performance Jurassic World: Dominionspoke on behalf of her colleagues by saying that “we would like nothing more”. “We are like a family and we feel very lucky.”





“I say: let’s keep hope. Let’s keep asking for it and it may come true.” The possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies was already contemplated by Nicole Kidman in 2020, ensuring that already “a story was being hatched”. “It’s more like a core of ideas that needs to solidify. We all want to work together again. I’ve texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in. David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty have an idea.” For his part, the president of HBO, CaseyBloyssaid before “there was no obvious place to go” after the end of the second season, but did not close the door to Big Little Lies 3.

“If all of them came to me and said ‘we have the best idea, listen to this’, I would be open to it”said the executive. So it seems that there is an intention, and that both Kelley and Moriarty are working on it.

