Laura Dern’s elegance and skill through her best streaming movies

The Oscar-winning actress turns 55 today. Here are the streaming titles that made her a star.

Today we want to wish you a happy birthday to Laura Dern (born in Los Angeles on February 10, 1967), an actress who has crossed the history of contemporary American cinema with elegance and sobriety, working with many of the greatest living filmmakers on works that have written indelible pages in the hearts of millions of spectators. Daughter of the great character actor Bruce (Going back home, Nebraska) and the talented interpreter Diane LaddLaura got her first major part just with her mother in Alice doesn’t live here anymore from Martin Scorsese. Here are the five streaming movies with whom we want to celebrate the talent and class of an actress we have always loved. Enjoy the reading.

The best five streaming movies starring Laura Dern

Wild Heart

A perfect world

Jurassic Park

Certain Women

Story of a wedding

Wild at Heart (1990)

The masterpiece directed by David Lynchwith which Dern had already shot Blue velvetis a black tale of unusual cinematic power, a violent and lysergic road movie in which the loving couple also composed of Nicolas Cage cross the dark side of the American Dream. Blood, neon, deafening music, bullets and a vitriolic fairytale ending. Wild Heart wins the Palme d’Or in Cannes, one of the bravest deserved ever awarded. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

A Perfect World (1993)

Another decidedly sui generis road-movie that returns to investigate America and the loss of its innocence. On the eve of the assassination of John Kennedy Clint Eastwood directs and plays the manhunt that is unleashed when the fugitive Kevin Costner kidnaps a child. A perfect world it’s a great, very great film with imperfect and very human anti-heroes, written and directed like a great classic show. Sumptuous work in which Dern plays the only truly “clean” character, not yet corrupted by events. Magnificent auteur cinema and mainstream at the same time. Available on Rakuten TVCHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Called by Steven Spielberg to be co-star with Sam Neill of one of the greatest successes in the history of world cinema, Dern responds present with an airy and moving interpretation. Jurassic Park it’s the wonder that only this director is capable of, with at least a couple of bowing sequences, all of them the premiere of the tyrannosaurus in action. What a thrilling film, what a spectacle the eyes yearning for fantastic worlds! Three Oscars and staggering collections. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVisionAmazon Prime Video.

Certain Women (2016)

Dern stars in one of the three episodes this magnificent film is divided into. Three everyday stories that tell the hopes, illusions and disappointments of ordinary women, grappling with the travail of everyday life. Certain Women is an intense and at the same time delicate feature film, which passionately shows the poetry of the daily act. Kristen Stewart in the cast it offers perhaps its best interpretation and Michelle Williams it turns out to be perfect as it almost always happens to her. Films not to be missed, like almost all of them Kelly Reichardt. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Story of a wedding (2019)

Story of a Marriage: Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress arrives – at the third nomination – for Dern in the role of the divorce lawyer who deals with the lawsuit on behalf of his wife Scarlett Johansson. Story of a wedding is written and directed by Noah Baumbach with an empathic adhesion to the characters who know of truth and truly lived life. A film that is as dry as it is exciting, also interpreted by a vibrant one Adam Driver and from the always great Alan Alda. Magnificent family drama, capable of seriously shaking and moving. Available on Netflix.