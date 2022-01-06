Laura Di Mauro, who is she? The passion that brought her luck

Perhaps for some the name of Laura Di Mauro will not be particularly known, but the woman has a great talent and her passion has brought her a lot of luck.

A very talented artist Laura Di Mauro, known mainly for its great theatrical commitment.

In fact, in the course of her career, she has participated in important projects that have seen her commit herself seriously and always with a big heart.

The woman was formed at 360 ° demonstrating not only skills as an actress, but also as a dancer and singer. But let’s find out more about this incredible talent.

Laura Di Mauro, the passion for musicals

In recent years Laura Di Mauro has mainly specialized in theater in such works musical.

This is thanks to the formation which she has managed to achieve during her career, in which her acting qualities have emerged in particular but also in singing and dancing.

From 1986 to 1996 she had participated in several television broadcasts for RAI, working closely with some of the best known choreographers and thus emerging in the role above all of the dancer.

But in her career she has also spent a lot of money on theater, engaging both in comedy but also in prose and musicals.

But the latter appears to be her real home, and in fact she is then called by the company of the Rancia as the protagonist of shows such as Brachetti in technicolor, Chorus Line, Cercasi Cenerentola.

Among the important work commitments also Roman Holidays, working alongside the artist Serena Autieri.

But it is since 2017 that it has become one of the protagonists main characters of the well-known musical Mamma mia !, directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo.

In this beautiful show the woman plays the character of Tanya.

Mamma mia !, the return to the scene

Finally, after about 2 years of absence from the theatrical scenes, there is the return of the show Oh mama!, musical obviously inspired by the most famous and well-known all over the world and which had debuted in London in 1999.

10 years have passed since the film of the same name with Meryl Streep, which opened the doors to the musical version of this show.

In Italy, among the characters who bring this show to the theater we find a cast of exception with the actors Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini, Sergio Muniz and Sabrina Marciano.

A show that struck the audience by making them have fun, snatching smiles and lots of applause.