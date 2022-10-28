Laura Escanes and Anna Ferrer Padilla match the same red dress at the Latin Grammys

This 2022 we have witnessed several stylistic coincidences in the same act. One of the most viral was that of Queen Letizia and the writer Inmaculada Vivas Tesón, who at an awards ceremony in Mérida opted for the same two-tone Mango dress that ended up selling out in the blink of an eye.

His niece, Victoria Federica de Marichalar de Borbón, also experienced a “earth, swallow me” moment this summer at the Starlite gala, when she donned the same sequined and transparent dress worn by the German countess Gunilla von Bismarck, 72 years old. Funnier was Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction when she, in the heart of the Big Apple, came across a New Yorker wearing the same cream-colored dress.

Anna Ferrer Padilla with the red dress at the Latin Grammy Acoustic Session in Madrid Jesus Briones

Stylistic coincidences can occur in the same space or in different events, as has happened to the influencers Anna Ferrer Padilla and Laura Escanes. This week, the businesswoman and daughter of Paz Padilla appeared at the Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions event, in the Las Ventas bullring, with a beautiful red satin design by Alicia Rueda Atelier.

A flattering slip dress with a V-neckline, double straps and a row of buttons in the back, which she wore with burgundy velvet and patent leather sandals from Lodi and her midi hair gathered in a casual bun and with loose side strands to frame her factions.

But this dress was very familiar and in early October Laura Escanes attended the Forbes Best Influencer awards ceremony with the same dress. The it girl The sophisticated red design that she wore with black sandals with rhinestone straps and her straight hair caused a sensation.

Laura Escanes in the red dress gtres

The same design that has united the influencers, which share a very similar style and add to all the trends of the season. We don’t know what his reaction would have been; Although they would have taken the coincidence as Queen Letizia and Jennifer Lawrence with humor, or they would have tried to avoid the photo as Victoria Federica did at the time, who was visibly uncomfortable when they told her that there was another guest dressed in the same piece.