Laura Jiménez represents the “American dream” of Dominicans

Laura Jimenez He was born in Santo Domingo, right in front of the park of the San Miguel church, in the Colonial City, and when he was five years old he arrived in the South Bronx where he lived with his mother and brothers. The young woman, who is currently a senior adviser at the US State Department, is the only Dominican who works as an adviser to President Joe Biden at this government agency.

But before reaching this position, Jiménez held several positions related to politics that helped her accumulate the experience that she carries on her shoulders today.

Although he wanted to be a journalist like his father Cristhian JiménezFate had other plans for him. Laura completed her high school studies in the Dominican Republic and by that time, her mother and her sisters had moved to South Florida, and while she was there she decided to study Political Science.

“In watching the news, reading, I realized that there were many problems in which I could help, and that changed. That change from journalism to politics, and to see how I could help my community,” Jiménez told Free Journal in an interview conducted at the State Department last May.

Already in South Florida, she worked as chief of staff for state senator José Javier Rodríguez. In 2016, she worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign, and as director of the Latino vote on the Biden candidacy. When she won the presidential election, she was part of her transition team, and from the first day of the Biden administration she started working at the State Department.

“I started at the local level in South Florida in Palm Beach County, and I had the opportunity to intern with a state senator who represented my area, and I stayed there for a few months. I also did an internship with a congresswoman, and during that time I was there I helped people who called their senator, I realized that I really liked the job, and on the last day I formally started working as an employee”, narrated the now adviser to Biden.

His desire to work with Biden

Laura says that since Biden was vice president of the United States, she knew that he was the person who could make the change that she hoped to see, and that she wanted to see in her community. Although she had other opportunities, the Dominican narrated that she waited for Biden to run for president. “I said no, I’m going to wait, because I am confident that he is the one with the experience and leadership to get us through.”

Jiménez worked with Biden since the beginning of his campaign as director of the Latino Vote. “It was a very nice process because now I can see how the conversations we had at that time, like the projects and proposals we talked about, that I was able to give my opinion as a woman, as a migrant, as a Dominican… if one is not in the table and gives his experience and does not talk about how a project or a proposal will affect you and your family, then those bills will never benefit you”.

Visiting the DR

Jiménez is currently visiting the Dominican Republic and took the opportunity to hold a meeting with President Luis Abinader. The official went to the National Palace accompanied by Robert Thomas, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​and her father, the journalist Cristhian Jiménez.

In their meeting, they discussed the advance of the Dominican diaspora in US territory and the push of women and young people here in the country.

Previously, the young woman held a meeting sponsored by the US Embassy in the country, in which she discussed her experience as an advisor to the US president for Southern Hemisphere affairs at the US State Department.

