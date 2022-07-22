Laura Lempika (The Rest of the World) comes close to an accident with her wedding dress: “At any time, I lose a prosthesis”

Laura Lempika and Nikola Lozina have already married, but they intend to start again and celebrate it as it should. The Rest of the World, romance in Ibizathe program for which the salaries of the candidates have been revealed and which is currently broadcast on W9, is also focused on this upcoming ceremony.

In the episode of this Thursday, July 21, 2022, Laura Lempika shared a very important moment with her friends: the fitting of her dress. She tried several”for the love“, before having a real crush. But the dress on which she flashed is a little tight.

“Anytime I lose a prosthesis“

“At any moment, I lose a prosthesis, but that’s okay!“, laughs the former BFF of Manon Marsault. “I really like this dress. It is quite tight, it makes very pretty shapes. It’s really my favorite so if there isn’t one who likes it, I’m going to be sad” then declares Zlatan’s mother, before presenting her to her friends. Fortunately, they were all won over by her outfit. “She is sublime. I feel like, really, this dress was made for her, designed for her, and I think Laura has found her dream dress.” commented Giuseppa.

To validate her choice, the future bride called her witness, Hilona. And fortunately, Julien Bert’s ex also loved the dress. “The fact that Hilona gives me her opinion means a lot to me. So I’m very happy that she validates my dress. Finally, I can say to myself ‘I think I chose my wedding dress’“

Now, we can’t wait to see Niko’s face when he goes to see his wife in this sublime outfit.