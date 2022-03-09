Laura Londoño is tender with her daughters and celebrates the fortune of being

The actress Laura Londonoremembered for her role as Gaviota in ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’, caused a sensation by sharing a couple of images in the company of her daughters and post a few words to commemorate Women’s Day.

the beautiful Laura melted with love with the touching snapshots and received thousands of applause for his inspiring message which started like this: “WOMEN… today, tomorrow and always. That WE know our value, is what is important”.

In her post, Laura He confessed that years ago he thought that being a woman was a “disadvantage” but over time he understood and knew the “powers” which has the feminine gender. In addition, the talented artist thanked her for the privilege of giving life for being a woman.

“I grew up feeling that being a woman was a disadvantageI didn’t like it, I had to learn to love myself and understand the feminine, its powers, its mystery, its magic and its greatness. Today I value my female lineage and live it as a super power that I want to inherit to my daughters “Alela” and “Kaela” who, because they are women I had the FORTUNE to receive in my womb, to nest and give life.

Tomorrow, far from March 8, I will also look at you with respect and admiration for BEING A WOMANto you who read this and know what I’m talking about, “Laura wrote.

Laura’s post received more than 95 thousand likes and dozens of congratulations from fans in love with Lauraher daughters and her artistic career, as some followers took the opportunity to praise her role as Gaviota.

“Pretty!! Beautiful picture! I did not know you but in coffee with the aroma of a woman, I fell in love with your character !! Love from Chile”

“How beautiful the series, I have started to see it and I love it, it told me that you reminded me of someone and in the end I thought that you are the Latin American Julia Roberts. Congratulations on the success of the Telenovela!!!”

“The sweet and beautiful seagull that we cannot stop seeing together with Sebastián in #cafeconaromademujer”

