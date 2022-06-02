Laura Londoño told details of why her relationship with actor John Álex Toro ended

Antioquian actress Laura Londoño, recognized for her performance in Coffee, which has been a complete success in several countries, being transmitted by the platform of streaming Netflix spoke about his personal life and his romantic relationships.

In an interview he gave Diva Rebeca, he spoke specifically about his relationship with the well-known actor John Álex Toro, with a great artistic career, but remembered for his leading role in the soap opera New rich, new poor Canal Caracol, and the reasons why the relationship ended.

The beautiful actress confessed that she met John Álex Toro in a play and that she fell in love with his commitment to acting and all the experience she had in the middle, for which she spent several years in a romantic relationship with the renowned actor.

“That man was twenty years older than me. We met doing a play and I was amazed because he was a very good actor, committed to the job, studious to die for. For me it was pure learning. I was stunned. It was a three-year relationship,” Londoño said.

However, he replied calmly that the end of their relationship was due to the fact that he began to like other men when she went to study in the United States. Since she had many men who interested her, but with whom she did not go out because she was having a romantic relationship with the Colombian actor.

“You cannot imagine my colleagues and I thinking that I had a boyfriend. Oh no! Really? When I was done with it I enjoyed delicious. I ended that relationship and there was a boy that I loved, he took the nonsense out of me. I ended that relationship a little thirsty”Laura Londoño confessed.

The actress born in Medellín had no taboo in accepting that she prefers to live her life intensely and without prejudice. Enjoying her relationships, but also living single when you feel interested in other people like hers happened to her while she was studying in New York.

“Stop criticizing”: Carolina Cruz to those who ask for her vote

With a new election day, Colombians have been waiting for the pronouncements of celebrities and politicians about the elections. In fact, messages of support for different candidates are read on social networks.

However, not only figures belonging to politics have caused a furor during these days, as many celebrities published endless stories and images about the votes, their positions and their expectations of the next elections.

In the case of the presenter Carolina Cruz, the model also dedicated a few words to the critics and published a series of photographs with an important message.

“For those who have not gone out to vote, but are also worried about my vote, calm down, breathe and do not charge yourself with reasons. I traveled yesterday and voted today at 8 am, I know my duty as a citizen. Stop criticizing and seeing who votes and who doesn’t, go better to exercise your duty to demand your rights “highlighted the Valle del Cauca on her Instagram.

In addition to this, in her stories she also confirmed that she had exercised her right to vote and that, despite the fact that she does not think much about politics, she did want to invite her followers to vote.

“I have little opinion on my social networks about politics, number one, because I don’t understand, because I don’t know, because I don’t know… and just until now with the foundation (Salvador de Sueños) I have learned to know and every day I learn much more about our rights as citizens in the area of ​​health, above all. Number two, because everything you say on social networks is always going to be wrong, either on one side or the other… but I know my duty as a citizen, just as I know my rights. So please, don’t stop doing it, don’t get lazy, think of yourselves and think of your children… so that you can demand if you are going to vote, you have the right to demand,” he said.