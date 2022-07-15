Laura Martínez, the first woman to graduate in medicine in Cuba

Historical data reveals that, at just 14 years old, he managed to enroll in the faculties of Physical-Mathematical Sciences and Medicine at the University of Havana.

Born in 1869 and the daughter of a wealthy Spanish family based in the capital of the Greater Antilles, the young woman performed with equal care in both careers between 1883 and 1889 and according to the General Archives of the academic center, her grades were excellent.

During his years of study he had to overcome the ridicule and offensive comments generated by his mere presence in a classroom where they were all men and reports from the time refer that he also suffered from the teaching obstacles imposed by some teachers.

He managed to obtain a medical degree in 1889, at the old Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes hospital.

Five days later, she married Dr. Enrique López Veitía, one of the most brilliant ophthalmologists in Cuba at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries.

As well as her life partner, Laura Martínez also practiced the specialty of ophthalmology and is considered to be the first Cuban woman to practice it.

When the husband was forced to stay in bed for long periods due to tuberculosis, Laura Martínez de Carvajal took on the operations and eye treatments of the patients.

After the death of her husband, Laura left the profession at only 41 years old and died at the age of 72 in Havana on January 24, 1941.

Laura Martínez de Carvajal collaborated in the preparation of “Clinical Ophthalmology”, a famous work written by her husband, which saw the light of day in three editions in 1891, 1895 and 1906, as well as in many of the 100 works published by him on that discipline.

Currently, in Cuba, 70.3 percent of the more than 490,500 health workers are women.

In 2020 alone, of all the collaborators in internationalist missions, 24,717 were women, which represents 55 percent of the total number of collaborators, and of these, 2,952 were members of the Specialized Contingent Brigades in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics “Henry Reve.”

In addition, in the 2020-2021 academic year of Medical Sciences throughout the country, more than 60 thousand women are enrolled.

