Laura Mas novel the life of Olympia

What would any human being, from the first and most important to the last and most significant, be without a mother? The answer is clear, nothing. And that is why, perhaps, the journalist Laura More (Gran Canaria, 1989), after surprising with his debut Socrates’ teacher, has decided to focus on the mother of, probably, one of the greatest characters in history, Alexander the Great. She has done it in his last work, Olympia (Espasa, 2022).

Barely known, beyond what is outlined in some novels and films (such as Olvier Stone’s 2006, with Angelina Jolie in the role) as a scheming and calculating mother, Mas has turned Olimpia into the voice and protagonist of her own life. With this queen by the hand, the author manages to turn her narrative, perhaps not in time, but in tone and rhythm: from a more intimate and philosophical novel, to a darker story, delving into courtly intrigue.

Mas traces her story since this princess of Epirus was promised to Philip of Macedon as a child, her turbulent marriage, her relationship with her children, her intrigues in Macedonia and her native kingdom, and the difficult relationship with Alexander’s friends, lovers, and generals. .

There are several successes in the construction of the central character of this novel. The first is not to allow that, despite his special relationship with his son Alejandro, this one does not engulf his mother. Olimpia is a local character, compared to her son, global for the time, and Mas draws it that way: the character manages to impose her history, her story, her intrigues, beyond those of her descendant, and that favors differentiation, make the novel unique. The second is to provide Olympia with a powerful spiritual and religious background, configured thanks to her relationship with her religion and snakes (something that, on the other hand, coincides with what is known about her). It works in a double sense: on the one hand giving the story a fantastic aura, which fits exceptionally well with the time, and moving away from a habitual presentism in the genre that builds disbelieving characters in the 21st century way, which undoubtedly existed at the time , but I’m afraid they were not as frequent as in the novels.

But, above all, Mas succeeds in reconstructing an Olympia full of nuances and chiaroscuro without the need to prosecute her. The Olympia in this novel is someone passionate, in love, protective, insatiable, relentless and cruel, depending on the moment. She is a character full of edges, capable of the worst and the best, of the greatest triumph and the most terrible pain, but her judgments are left to the reader, wisely. It is not intended to be a fable with a moral, but a novel and that is appreciated.

For the rest, the author distances herself from the more reflective style of Socrates’ teacher to approach a story in the first person closer to the thriller political and courtly and family intrigue. With this, he manages to offer a more direct, more vibrant novel, which works in the peak moments and in the calmest ones. That you drink and enjoy accompanying a difficult character until you achieve the difficult goal of making her understandable and empathizing with her.

The novel ends, and not surprisingly, with the death of Alejandro. With the pain of a mother who believed she had given birth to a god, but in the end she discovered that she, like all mothers, had created a man. And in that pain of Olimpia, all the readers accompany her.

