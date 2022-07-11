Laura Pausini and Anne Hathaway pose from Rome and get all the praise | PHOTO

Italian singer, Laura Pausinoshared photos showing that he attended the most recent Valentino brand showwhich took place this weekend. However, his fans went crazy before an image where the singer-songwriter posed with the Hollywood actress, Anne Hathawaywho was also present at the event.

For the occasion, Laura Pausini posed with a monochromatic look in red hue. Her outfit consisted of straight pants and an oversized jacket over a dress shirt. To give a touch of color to her look, she opted for gold platform shoes and a handbag in the same shade. As part of her accessories, the singer used an XL gold necklace that gave contrast to the red outfit.

Laura Pausino posed with a monochrome look. Photo: @laurapausini

“The last time I attended a Fashion show it was with @realmrvalentino in 2007 and we were also in Rome on the occasion. Fifteen years later, last night, I had the great pleasure of attending an incredible artistic performance, conceived and designed by my beloved PierPaolo Piccioli, ”the singer wrote in the description of the photos shared of her on Instagram.

“His ability to combine elegance, modernity, renaissance and constant research are a great source of inspiration for me. I find the use of unique colored dots that only he can create in this authentic and desirable way. I congratulate you PierPaolo, for what you show about yourself through your art, and what I know about you and your family through your friendship. Thank you for an unforgettable night in our Rome”, Pausini pointed out.

However, what has stood out the most from his photographs is one where appears posing with actress Anne Hathawaywho wore a pink mini dress with a lot of glitter and platforms of the same hue, which stole the gaze of their millions of followers.

Before the photos of the singer and actressHundreds of Internet users highlighted the beauty of both women and assured that they never imagined such a meeting. “Laura Pausini and Anne Hathaway is the crossover that I would have least imagined. What elegance from France! “, Wrote a user on Twitter, where her publication accumulates more than 50 thousand” likes “.

“Why ask for more. Laura Pausini and #AnneHathaway graced the Valentino fashion show in Rome“, “Laura Pausini and Anne Hathaway in the same photo is photographic art at its best” and “Our beloved Laura Pausini and the great American actress Anne Hathaway on the Valentino catwalk in Rome”, were other of the most viral tweets on the social network.

