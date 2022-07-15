Entertainment

Laura Pausini and Anne Hathaway rock the colors of summer at Italian Fashion Week

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 47 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    These celebrities are changing the fashion and style of the urban genre

    01:54

  • Jennifer Lopez says her best secret to staying young is sleeping

    01:35

  • Chiquis Rivera strips naked to show her natural butt

    01:14

  • Check out the latest swimwear trends on display at Miami Swim Week

    05:42

  • Model goes through more than 40 surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian and then regrets it

    03:23

  • Celebrities show the perfect sunglasses for summer

    01:05

  • This facial analysis system helps to see our skin in depth

    03:56

  • Carmen Villalobos celebrated her birthday with a pair of daring bikinis

    01:12

  • With a bob cut, Thalia showed off her change of look

    01:11

  • Valentina Ferrer shows off her infarct abs in a bikini in Ibiza

    01:32

  • Valentina Paloma and Mathilde Pinault rock Paris Fashion Week

    01:07

  • Watch this tutorial to make your lips look voluminous and provocative

    01:50

  • Romina Marcos shows the result of the cosmetic surgery that was done on her face

    01:13

  • The new generation of the Mexican regional breaks the mold of the traditional ‘look’

    02:49

  • Kim Kardashian defines her beauty standards as “attainable” and criticism rains down on her

    01:43

  • Natti Natasha sends a message with her clothes to Raphy Pina and shows her new look

    01:16

  • Vanessa and Natalia Bryant swept the Dolce & Gabbana show with these dresses

    01:13

  • Beauty queens Melody Murguia and Silvia Marie Colon explain how they will represent their country

    04:33

  • He is the Argentine designer who refused to dress Jennifer Lopez

    01:37

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 47 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Enthüllt: Darum traveled Brad Pitt zu Angelina Jolie nach Rom

33 seconds ago

The Handsmaid’s Tale: reveal the shocking trailer for the fifth season

10 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses colossal offer and sends a strong message: ‘Work hard’ (photo)

11 mins ago

Exciting story of the adopted children of Sandra Bullock

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button