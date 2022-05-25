Laura Pausini attacked by Miami exiles and their “record steamroller”





In retroactive, Laura Pausini in the crosshairs of veterans in exile in Miami. It turns out that several members of the Vigilia Mambisa group, made up of Cuban exiles, called for a protest at the well-known Versailles restaurant, to tamp down records by Italian singer Laura Pausini.

According to the EFE agency, the act was in protest of an image in which the singer appears with members of the Cuban police, when she visited the island in 2018, hand in hand with the musical duo, Gente de Zona.

“Castro, communist, friend of Diaz-Canel,” reads the posters of Cuban exiles in Miami. They also walked over banners bearing the image of current President Joe Biden.

The demonstration was held last Saturday in front of the Versailles restaurant, an emblematic restaurant located in the Little Havana neighborhood of this city in South Florida (USA).

Exiles against Laura Pausini for a photo from 2018

They report that the protest was motivated by a photo in which the popular Italian interpreter appears “very happy”, along with members of State Security. According to Miguel Saavedra, director of the group, this is the same police that “beats up the population.”

Pausini was due to offer a concert this month in Florida, but canceled it last week due to contracting Covid-19, after presenting the Eurovision gala in Turin, Italy. There, a Cuban, Chanel, representing Spain, finished in third place and was the favorite of the Italian.

The demonstrations against Pausini for the Cuban exile join those received by the Van Van Cuban salsa orchestra, which offered two concerts in Florida, one in Pembroke Pines, northwest of Miami, and the other in Orlando.

In the one closest to Miami, near the Charles Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, where the band performed, several Cuban exiles shouted “communists” at them. Days ago, the group “Actions 4 Freedom” had made a petition on the Change.org platform to ask the city of Pembroke Pines to cancel this concert.

