Laura Pausini, birthday “on the Titanic” for her daughter Paola

“Every night I fall asleep with the hope that you will never ask me to go to sleep in your room, every morning I wake up happy because you are still in the bed with us”. They move the words that Laura Pausini writes to his daughter Paola Carta. Her little girl turns 9 on February 8 and her dear ones (including the dog Lila, look at her HERE) celebrated her a day early with a phantasmagoric party.

Paola as Kate Winslet

In his dedication mom Laura Pausini she continues explaining how in the past week the girl has expressed the desire to be able to watch the film Titanicafter listening to the song Eyes Blue. Paola became so passionate about the film that she wanted a themed birthday party. With a feathered headdress on her head and a signature black frou-frou dress Elisabetta Franchi, Paola Carta perfectly embodied the style of the time. At the neck obviously the little one sported a reproduction of the Heart of the Oceanthe large blue center stone necklace worn by Kate Winslet on the big screen and went down in cinema history.

Laura Pausini between family and work

Family and friends gathered around Paola Carta for his birthday, where nothing was left to chance. The themed invitations, the photobooth that reproduced the bow of the Titanicwhere the guests had a souvenir photo taken, the cake and sweets in the shape of a ship and life jackets: Laura Pausini has thought of everything down to the smallest detail. For the singer it is also a golden period in her career. In fact, Pausini is preparing to run theEurovision Song Contestin Turin, together with Mika And Alessandro Cattelan. Last week Laura also attended Sanremo as a super guest. A hit and run during the second evening, then immediately home to prepare the dream party for his Paola.

Related Posts